At around 8.40 a.m., emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Seaford Road in Newhaven.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

The road, which had been closed for several hours, has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, the circumstances surrounding it, or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.