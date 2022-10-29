A man has died after a fatal stabbing in Lambeth.

Police were called to Lower Marsh, SE1, at 2.15m on Saturday, 28 October to

reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

It was reported that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

The man was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street, SE1, and was

treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist

officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been

informed.

A crime scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on

101, quoting CAD 718/29Oct, or Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on

0800 555 111.