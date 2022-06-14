A man died after attending this year’s Download Festival, according to police. On Saturday, June 11, medical personnel rushed into the crowd as Iron Maiden began their headline set at Castle Donington. Before being taken to the hospital, emergency services attended to him while the main show was in progress.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Derby Royal Infirmary but died there. He fell ill shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday (June 11) after the Deftones performance, just moments before rock legends Iron Maiden took the stage at the Castle Donington music festival.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the moment the incident occurred as thousands began to sing along to Iron Maiden.

“I noticed people shouting just before Iron Maiden came on and then paramedics were going back and forth to help whoever it was,” one eyewitness told LeicestershireLive. “They were taken away during the first song.” I don’t believe many people realised what was going on at first.”

Leicestershire Police confirmed in a statement that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“We can confirm the death of a man who was a weekend attendee at the Download Festival in Castle Donington.” “said a spokesman for the force. “On Saturday evening (11 June), the man became ill at the festival and was taken to Derby Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and investigations continue.”