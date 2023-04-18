Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Home BREAKING A man has died after falling from a multi-million pound Tower block near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford East London

by uknip247
Multiservice Response After Man Falls From Height In East London

Emergency crews have been scrambled to treat a man after he fell from height in Stratford this evening.

Police Paramedics and firefighters were all called to the property on the International Way just after 9pm on Tuesday evening following reports that that man called from the multi-million pound tower block.

Paramedics along with a “HART Team” from the London Ambulance Service are working with a rope rescue line specialists from the London Fire Brigade to rescue the man who is understood to be trapped approx seven floors up.

The condition of the man and its cause is currently not known.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

Police were called at approximately 8.55pm on Tuesday, 18 April to reports of a man injured after falling from a height in International Way, E20.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man died at the scene at 9.14pm

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Cordons remain in place at the location.

