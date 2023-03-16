Friday, March 17, 2023
A man has died after falling from a tower block in South East London

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s family has yet to be notified, and the death is being treated as ‘unexpected’.

“Police were called at 7.13am on Thursday, March 16 to reports that a man had fallen from height from the Aragon Tower in George Beard Road, Deptford,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were present, as was the London Ambulance Service. A man, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have not yet been notified.

“The death is being treated as unexpected, and further investigations are being conducted to determine the circumstances.”

“We were called today (March 16) at 7:17am to reports of a fall on George Beard Road, SE8,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and a medic in a fast-response car,” said the statement. In about five minutes, our first medic arrived.

“Unfortunately, a man was declared dead at the scene.”

