On Friday, August 26th, around 10.30pm police on routine patrol were flagged down on Kingston Bridge to a verbal altercation involving a man and a woman who knew each other.

A theft charge was levelled. Officers were in the process of arresting the man, who was thought to be in his twenties, when he entered the water. He had not been restrained in any way.

A multi-agency search for the man was launched, which included the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, the National Police Air Service, the London Fire Brigade, and the RNLI.

At around 12.40am, the man was pulled from the water and treated by paramedics. Despite their best efforts, he was declared dead. The man’s family has been notified.

Police cordons are still in place, and investigations are ongoing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.