Police responded to an incident on Darley Street at around 3.30pm on Thursday 6 October to reports of a fallen tree.

Emergency services immediately assisted at the scene where two males were found injured, one had injuries that were not life threatening and sadly a 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased a short time later despite the best attempts of those in attendance. The family are being supported by specially-trained officers during this difficult time.

Detectives are now appealing for information, including witnesses and any doorbell footage, to help with the investigation to understand the full circumstances.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Reeve of the Trafford division said; “This is a devasting incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends affected at this difficult time, especially of the man who sadly lost his life. I would also like to thank the public who tried to help at the time immediately after the incident happened, their actions were brave and appreciated by all the emergency services.

“We are continuing with our enquiries at this time to understand how the tree fell and are appealing for anyone in the local area to get in touch if they feel they have any information that may help.”

Anyone that has any details they can be passed on direct by calling 101 quoting 2127 of the 06/10/22.

Alternatively, information can be sent via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.