A man has died and a second was airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision y

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the B4082 in Pinvin at 3.01pm on Sunday 26th March 2023 and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had crashed into a tree, there were two male patients.

“One of the men was found to have suffered critical injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second man was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.”