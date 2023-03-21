A man has died and an investigation has been launched in Westminster

Offices were called at 5.10pm on Tuesday, 21 March to Duke Street, W1.

A man was in the street after a suspected fall from height.

London Ambulance Service attended, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

A forensic scene is in place and local roads have been closed while emergency services deal.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances, but at this early stage officers, are not looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.