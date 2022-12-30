Friday, December 30, 2022
A Man Has Died And A Woman Has Been Taken To Hospital Following An Incident In Brierley Hill Yesterday
A man has died and another man has sustained life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Walsall this morning

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a car that had collided with a wall on Leamore Lane, Walsall at 6.34am and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered two men from the car who were extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

“The driver was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The passenger had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

