A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road in Stourbridge at 10.57pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a man, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was also assessed before being discharged at the scene.”