Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike last night

A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike last night

by uknip247

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road in Stourbridge at 10.57pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a man, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car was also assessed before being discharged at the scene.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.