A Man Has Died Following A Head On Collision In Fife On Monday, 28 November, 2022
by @uknip247
Around 4.35pm, police received a report of a road crash involving a Honda motorbike and a grey VW Golf on the Q67, near Kingskettle in Fife.
Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the VW Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene.
Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would appeal to anyone with dash cam equipment to get in touch as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2348 of 28 November 2022.

Emergency services scrambled to Chingford blaze after reports of persons unaccounted for