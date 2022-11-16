A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A419 just north of Swindon

The incident took place at approximately 2.30am today and involved a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the Merlin Way bridge.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Drivers are advised that closures will be in place on both carriageways of the A419 at Dorcan Way and at the White Hart roundabout near the Honda factory until late this evening.

This is likely to cause significant delays, especially during rush hour – please allow extra time and seek alternative routes.

Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident.

Police are asking that anyone who may have driven along the A419 in the early hours to check their vehicle and contact us if you see any damage or have any other concerns.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at the time and location of the incident.