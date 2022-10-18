Police have arrested one man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Omagh yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report at around 11.55pm that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, died a short time later. The other man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.”

The PSNI have appealed for information, particularly from anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area yesterday prior to or around the time the assault was reported.

