A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision last night

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A52 in Stoke on Trent, between Cellarhead and Kingsley Moor, at 9.23pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two BASICS doctors to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had overturned and come to rest on its roof.

“One man from the car was already receiving medical attention from an off-duty police officer. However, sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, also a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”