A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision last night

by uknip247

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A52 in Stoke on Trent, between Cellarhead and Kingsley Moor, at 9.23pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two BASICS doctors to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had overturned and come to rest on its roof.

“One man from the car was already receiving medical attention from an off-duty police officer. However, sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, also a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

