A man has died in an incident on the M25 close to the Dartford Crossing

On the M25 near the Dartford Crossing, a man was killed in an accident. Before midday today (November 8), police were summoned at Junction 30 of the M25, just before the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, due to concerns about a man’s wellbeing.

The main thoroughfare was closed to traffic, and motorists were instructed to use the slip road to avoid the incident. It was later established that a man in his 40s died at the scene.

Essex Police say, there were no suspicious circumstances. The route has since reopened, and police say the incident has nothing to do with the previous disturbance on overhead motorway gantries.

Following the second day of protest activity by Just Stop Oil, motorists on the M25 have faced a rough journey. Individuals have scaled overhead gantries at numerous locations along the M25, including two in Essex, causing major traffic delays.

If you witnessed the incident and were impacted by it, you can get free help from the Samaritans by dialling 116 123.