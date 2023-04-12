A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friend following a collision in Cressing

Kane Gornall pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 4 April.

The 27-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday 20 April.

On 25 September 2021, Kane Gornall’s blue Ford Fiesta left Witham Road and was in collision with a tree shortly after midnight.

Kane Gornall had been driving with two friends after a night out when the collision occurred.

Twenty-five-year-old passenger Jake Blease, sadly, died at the scene.

Jake’s family paid tribute at the time, saying: “Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest, he had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget.”

“He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone. He was a great son, stepson, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.”

“He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality.”

Kane Gornall of Flemming Way, Witham was arrested at the scene by Roads Policing Unit officers and an investigation by the Serious Collision Unit resulted in resulted in Gornall being summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 March to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigating officer, PC Alan Marks, Serious Collision Unit, said: “Today, my thoughts are with Jake Blease’s family who have lost their loved one as a result of this collision.

“Jake’s family and friends will have to live with the tragic consequences of Kane Gornall’s actions that night.”