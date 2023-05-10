Wednesday, May 10, 2023
A man has pleaded guilty to drugs offences following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team operation

Roland Dickinson, 18, of Scott Lidgett Crescent, London, was arrested last Thursday (04/05) after officers from the team attended a cuckooed address in Swindon town centre, recovering crack cocaine and heroin worth £1,800 and £1,000 cash.

Dickinson was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Dickinson pleaded guilty to the charges in a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (09/05) and has been bailed until sentencing on July 7.

The charge came after officers attended a property in Swindon following concerns that the property had been taken over by drug dealers.

Officers located Dickinson in the property as well as Class A drugs and cash, and he was arrested.

T/DS Gareth Snoad said: “This case shows how valuable intelligence provided by the community is and how vital the role is that the community plays in helping us tackle illegal drugs in Swindon.

“I’m pleased we were able to safeguard a vulnerable member of the community and that Dickinson has pleaded guilty to the offences.”

