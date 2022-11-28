Monday, November 28, 2022
A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Murdering A 72-year-old Woman Whose Body Was Found In A Burning Car
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 72-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning car

Michael Leonard, 63, of Co Limerick, appeared at the Central Criminal Courts on Monday for a brief arraignment at which he responded, “guilty”, to the charge that he murdered Mary O’Keeffe at Doneraile, Co Cork on February 4 last year.

The court did not hear any evidence regarding the murder as Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned sentencing until December 14.

Gardai and the fire services were called to the scene of a burning vehicle on February 4 2021.

The body of Ms O’Keeffe, who lived in Dromahane, in Co Cork and worked as a cook, was found in the car.

