A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Offences Committed While He Was A Barrister
by uknip247

A barrister who has represented Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Apprentice winner Stella English has been told to expect a jail sentence

Henry Hendron, 41, whose rostrum of well-known past clients also includes the Earl of Cardigan, pleaded guilty to the allegations he bought crystal meth and party drug GBL.

Hendron, of Old Compton Street, W1 pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 17 March to:

  • Three counts of Intentionally Encouraging or Assisting the Commission of an Offence
  • One count of Possessing a Controlled Drug of Class A.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, 19 April.

The court heard how officers had arrested a man in 2021 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs.

As a result of that arrest the man’s phone was forensically examined and messages were found from Hendron asking the man to supply him with drugs.

Hendron had been engaged to represent the man in a criminal case.

Following an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime South Syndicate further evidence was found from 2020, indicating Hendron was purchasing drugs from yet another client he was representing.

Hendron was arrested on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 and was subsequently charged.

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson of the Specialist Crime South, said:” At the time of his arrest Hendron was a serving Barrister. The behaviour displayed by Hendron, while acting for the Bar, was unacceptable, unethical and illegal. Actions like his can tarnish the reputation of all those involved in the criminal justice system and the whole team were determined to bring him to account.

“As a result of the hard work and thorough investigation, Hendron has been now been made to face the consequences of his actions.”

