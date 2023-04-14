Friday, April 14, 2023
A man has pleaded guilty to several offences following excellent work by Police

Joel Strowe, 26, of Millgrove Street, Swindon, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (13/04) charged with actual bodily harm, criminal damage, threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place, threatening with a bladed article in a public place, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a Class B drug.

He admitted the offences and has been remanded in custody. He is due to be sentenced on May 26.

The charges follow an incident on Tuesday (11/04) in Eldene, Swindon.

Shortly after 6pm, we received reports that Strowe had attacked a man – aged in his 20s – with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and upper body but was able to disarm Strowe, who then used a knife to slash the victim’s vehicle’s tyres before fleeing.

We were called to reports of a man sighted with weapons and Strowe was swiftly arrested only minutes later. He was then remanded in custody.

PC William Saunders of the Fortitude Team said: “We understand that any incident where a person is sighted with weapons in broad daylight is alarming and distressing, and we are thankful to the public for reporting this incident to us.

“It is totally unacceptable in society that any person should carry weapons, and it is a force priority to create safer spaces around Swindon and Wiltshire.

“We are pleased the courts followed our approach in remanding Strowe.

“If you see any concerning incidents or think you’ve seen someone acting suspiciously, please do not hesitate in calling the police.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”

