A Man Has Sadly Died After A Flat Fire On Lancaster Road In Willesden Green
by @uknip247

A man was killed this morning after a massive fire ripped through a flat in North West London (December 6). Emergency services were called to Willesden Green in the early hours of the morning after a fire destroyed the first floor of a converted house.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the fire on Lancaster Road at 5.30 a.m. and had it under control by 6.52 a.m. However, a man was discovered on the first floor of the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire damaged half of the three-room flat and required three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters to extinguish. The fire’s origin is being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 5.39am today (6 December) to reports of a fire on Lancaster Road, Willesden.

“We sent an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene.”

