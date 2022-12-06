A man was killed this morning after a massive fire ripped through a flat in North West London (December 6). Emergency services were called to Willesden Green in the early hours of the morning after a fire destroyed the first floor of a converted house.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the fire on Lancaster Road at 5.30 a.m. and had it under control by 6.52 a.m. However, a man was discovered on the first floor of the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire damaged half of the three-room flat and required three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters to extinguish. The fire’s origin is being investigated.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: A man has sadly died after a flat fire on Lancaster Road in Willesden Green this morning.

Half of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of a converted semi-detached house was damaged by fire. A man was found on the first floor who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 0529 and the fire was under control by 0652. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Willesden, Park Royal and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 5.39am today (6 December) to reports of a fire on Lancaster Road, Willesden.

“We sent an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene.”