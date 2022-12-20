A man has sadly died following a collision between a lorry and a motorbike on the M6 yesterday

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 9 at 2.08pm (Monday) and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived, they found a man, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver was uninjured in the incident.”