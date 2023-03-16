A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Golden Lane Estate in Barbican

Half of a the four-roomed flat on the ground floor of a seven-storey building was damaged by the fire. One man was rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews, where he sadly later died.

The Brigade was called at 1214pm on Tuesday (14 March) and the incident was over for firefighters by 1254pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Soho, Shoreditch, and Euston fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.