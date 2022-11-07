A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A338

Emergency services were called at about 5pm to the A338 Bodenham junction following reports that the cyclist – a man in his 20s – had been in a serious collision with a car that was travelling south from Salisbury towards Downton.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services attending, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
- Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team at Headquarters on 01225 694597 quoting log number 0203 of yesterday (06/11).
- Alternatively you can contact the team directly on SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk