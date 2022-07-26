Jamie Lee Sharman-Palmer, 33, of Dicketts Road, Corsham, appeared in Swindon Crown Court today after pleading guilty to the incident on May 5 at Londis in Pickwick Road.

At 7.40 p.m., police were called to the shop after a report that Sharman-Palmer had entered the store, selected a bottle of beer, and asked a member of staff to open it for him. When this was refused, an argument ensued before Sharman-Palmer left the store and later returned to continue the argument.

Officers were given a description of the offender and were able to quickly identify and arrest Sharman-Palmer.

“This incident caused concern within the close knit community in Corsham, and no doubt Sharman-actions Palmer’s caused the member of staff working at the time to feel fearful and concerned for his safety,” Det Con Ryan Churchley said.

“I am pleased that we were successful in obtaining a conviction and bringing him before the courts.”