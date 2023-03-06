Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds in North London attack

written by uknip247
One Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight Attack Second Fighting For Their Lives In Westminster Bloodbath

Police were called to Arnold Road, N15, at 10.17pm on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A crime scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers, ref 6900/05Mar

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

In the early hours of this morning, six...

Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded...

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a...

Police seized large amounts of drugs and suspected...

Man stabbed in aggravated burglary

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report...

Officers investigating a robbery at the Lakeside shopping...

A new memorial post box which allows people...

Three people were found dead and two injured...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More