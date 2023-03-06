Police were called to Arnold Road, N15, at 10.17pm on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A crime scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers, ref 6900/05Mar
A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds in North London attack
