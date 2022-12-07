Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man In His 20s Was Standing Near The Train Station When It Is Alleged He Suffered A Serious Facial Injury After Being Assaulted By A Group Of People.
Home BREAKING A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when it is alleged he suffered a serious facial injury after being assaulted by a group of people.

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when it is alleged he suffered a serious facial injury after being assaulted by a group of people.

by @uknip247

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells are appealing for witnesses. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant Road at around 3.30am on Friday 4 November 2022.

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when it is alleged he suffered a serious facial injury after being assaulted by a group of people.

Investigating officer, PC Connor Geelan, said: ‘This was a violent assault and we have been completing enquiries to identify those responsible.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist the investigation to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/216216/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

RELATED ARTICLES

A man entered the premises where it is alleged he suggested to...

Investigation launched after sixty mile an hour police chase involving a BMW...

Sheppey’s Leysdown Road and Warden Bay Road have been closed after a...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an incident...

A 3km highly pathogenic avian influenza Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone for...

A date has been set for South Central Ambulance Service employees to...

Hampshire County Council will this evening start gritting our roads as the...

Marwell wildlife have confirmed yesterday that a number of their penguins had...

Police rush to scene as suspect device found near a London ambulance...

A post-mortem on the body of a newborn baby discovered dead at...

Man suffered burns after a gas explosion on his 26-foot vessel in...

The British Transport Police are looking for a man who grabbed a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"