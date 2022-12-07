Officers investigating a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells are appealing for witnesses. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant Road at around 3.30am on Friday 4 November 2022.

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when it is alleged he suffered a serious facial injury after being assaulted by a group of people.

Investigating officer, PC Connor Geelan, said: ‘This was a violent assault and we have been completing enquiries to identify those responsible.

‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist the investigation to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/216216/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org