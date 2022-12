Police were called at around 10.41pm on Friday, 2 December, to reports of shots fired in Colindale Avenue, near to Colindale Underground station.

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital suffering gunshot injuries to his leg. His condition is not life-threatening.

An investigation has been launched. There has been no arrest.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 7586/02dec