Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Eight stabbed one dead after Bodmin nightclub attack

Eight stabbed one dead after Bodmin nightclub attack

by uknip247
A Man In His 30s Was Confirmed Deceased At The Scene After Numerous People Were Stabbed Outside Bodmin Nightclub

A man in his 30s has died and seven people have been injured following a serious altercation outside a nightclub.

Cops rushed to the scene in Bodmin, Cornwall, and have been near the Eclipse Nightclub since the early hours of this morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and those who suffered injuries were taken to hospital for treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force confirmed a 24-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday 30 April to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation.
It was further reported that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.
A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment. At this time none are being treated as life-threatening.

Eight Stabbed One Dead After Bodmin Nightclub Attack
Eight Stabbed One Dead After Bodmin Nightclub Attack


A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.
“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.
“This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”
East Cornwall Local Policing Superintendent, Rob Youngman said: “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.
“Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.
“Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.
“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dash-cam, doorbell and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal:

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating a sexual assault at London Bridge railway station have released this CCTV image of a suspect

Limehouse Brawl: Police were called to a street brawl involving weapons in East London

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Birmingham’s Hockley Close soon before 4 p.m. yesterday (April 29)

Six men have been jailed for a total of nearly 40 years, and two women were given suspended sentences

A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation

A Birmingham man who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas

A five-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog

Three boys have been arrested by police investigating a robbery at a shop

A detective who gives up her spare time to boost the well-being of colleagues has won recognition for her “invaluable” work

A masked man who claims to have smashed the Mayor of London’s Ulez cameras has stated that his organisation would not stop until all...

Masked gang carry out pub attack

Motorbike rider airlifted after serious crash

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.