At around 12.30 a.m. today (October 14), police responded to reports of a stabbing on Earl Haig Close near Hounslow West Underground Station.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries. According to police, investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

According to Ealing Police: “A man in his 30s was stabbed in Earl Haig Close J/W the Bath Road at 00:30hrs, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing, and extra officers will be stationed in the area today. Anyone with information should call 101 and reference CAD201/14Oct.”