At 11:56 p.m. on Friday, February 3, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Deacon Road in Kingston.

A man in his fifties was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference CAD 8664/03Feb. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK at 0800 555 111.