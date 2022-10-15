On Saturday morning, a man in his late twenties was stabbed in North London. After receiving reports of the incident, police rushed to Upper Clapton Road in Hackney at 1:20 a.m. and were able to locate the victim. On-scene paramedics treated the man before transporting him to the hospital, where he is stable.

He was stabbed nearby on Upper Clapton Road or Southwold Road. The knifeman is still on the loose, and no arrests have been made. A large crime scene was spotted opposite Hendale House, with the area “all taped off and lots of police.”

“Police were called to Upper Clapton Road at 01:20hrs on Saturday, 15 October following reports of a stabbing,” a police spokesperson said. Following a search of the surrounding area, a male in his late twenties was discovered. Before being taken to the hospital, he was treated by LAS. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-altering.

“It is believed that the victim was injured near Upper Clapton Road/Southwold Road.” There have been no arrests at this time. There are crime scenes in place, and investigations are ongoing.”