Michael Irons, 26, of Lilac Close, Bradwell, was sentenced today (Friday, July 1) at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter, criminal damage to endanger, driving while intoxicated, and causing death while uninsured.

He was sentenced to a total of ten and a half years in prison, with a four-year licence extension. Irons was also barred from driving for ten years and will have to pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Irons was driving a silver VW Golf with his partner and young daughter as passengers on Tuesday 8 March this year (2022) around 3.50pm when he was involved in a minor road related incident with the occupants of an Audi Q7 on Alexandra Road. After coming to a halt, the occupants of the Audi questioned Iron’s driving abilities before he reversed into another vehicle and drove away, purposefully scraping the Golf along the side of the parked Audi.

Irons then dropped off his passengers and returned to Crown Road, where he drove deliberately towards the parked Audi Q7, intending to ram it. Irons ran over Ivy Warnes as she was being helped across the road by her daughter while driving up Crown Road. The 96-year-old died in the hospital as a result of her injuries. Irons then collided with the Audi and attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by bystanders who witnessed the collisions. Irons was racially abusive to members of the public during his arrest.

Irons provided a breath test reading of 55 micrograms while in custody, exceeding the legal limit of 35.

DI “Iron’s actions that day have left a family without a much loved mother, and our thoughts remain with them,” Dave McCormack said. Irons’ driving standards were appalling, and he showed complete disregard for other road users. He not only drove recklessly in an uninsured vehicle, but he then used that vehicle as a weapon to commit a deliberate act of violence against another road user, killing an elderly pedestrian in the process.”

“Mrs Ivy Warnes, dear mum to John and Jill, passed away after being the victim of a horrific and senseless incident,” Jill Warnes, Ivy’s daughter, said. Mum’s tragic death will haunt us for the rest of our lives. We would like to request privacy during this difficult time.”