A man in his twenties was discovered dead in Oxleas Wood.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man in Welling Way.

The London Ambulance Service was also present.

At the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

His death is being investigated as accidental.

Police are still looking for the man’s family.

In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

The coroner will be given a file.