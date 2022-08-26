At 2.24pm on Friday, August 26th, police were called to Montague Way, Southall, Ealing, for reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service [LAS] were present. A male in his twenties was discovered with a knife wound at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital in west London by LAS. His condition does not pose a threat to his life.

The precise location of the incident is being investigated.

Officers are still on the scene.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 4137/26AUG.

If you do not want to speak with police and want to remain completely anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.