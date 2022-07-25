Officers were alerted to reports of shots fired on High Road, N22, around 21:30hrs on Sunday, July 24.

Officers responded, including firearms officers, and discovered an injured man. They immediately began administering first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were also present. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the man, thought to be in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs.

His next of kin are aware and receiving assistance from specialist officers.

In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

A crime scene has been established, and the road has been closed to traffic.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 7238/24Jul.