A man is currently in custody after he reportedly drove a Mercedes on the wrong side of the M4 for more than 20 miles

Police were called to the M4 shortly after 3am this morning (9/1) following a call from a member of the public reporting that a Mercedes A 200 AMG was being driven at excess speed on the wrong side of the carriageway between junctions 14 and 15.

Officers attended the M4 at junction 16 where they sighted the vehicle travelling west on the eastbound carriageway in lane 3.

Multiple attempts were made to stop the vehicle but the driver continued, despite oncoming traffic.

The vehicle eventually stopped just past Leigh Delamere services.

The driver, a man in his 60s from Oxfordshire , was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving whilst unfit and dangerous driving and taken to Gablecross custody where he remains.

A/Insp Will Ayres said: “We are aware multiple members of the public passed this driver and were understandably exceptionally concerned.

“Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway , it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision.

“I am pleased that officers were able to bring this to a safe conclusion and a man is currently in custody for questioning.”