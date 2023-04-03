A man is due in court charged in connection with a burglary at a student flat

Cash, a watch and a games console were stolen after an intruder entered the property, in Russell Street, Radford.

Following excellent proactive work by Nottinghamshire Police’s Central Neighbourhood Policing Team,a suspect was arrested on Saturday (1 April 2023).

Tamjeed Ali, aged 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 April 2023).

The burglary was committed at around 4am on Saturday 25 March 2023.

Inspector Ben Lawrence, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of burglary extremely seriously. We understand how upsetting it is to fall victim to such an invasive crime which is why we continue to work hard every day to protect people and their property.

“We will investigate reports and we will always strive to seek justice for victims and put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”