Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man is due in court charged in connection with a burglary at a student flat

A man is due in court charged in connection with a burglary at a student flat

by uknip247

Cash, a watch and a games console were stolen after an intruder entered the property, in Russell Street, Radford.

Following excellent proactive work by Nottinghamshire Police’s Central Neighbourhood Policing Team,a suspect was arrested on Saturday (1 April 2023).

Tamjeed Ali, aged 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 April 2023).

The burglary was committed at around 4am on Saturday 25 March 2023.

Inspector Ben Lawrence, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of burglary extremely seriously. We understand how upsetting it is to fall victim to such an invasive crime which is why we continue to work hard every day to protect people and their property.

“We will investigate reports and we will always strive to seek justice for victims and put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Krithia Road in Dagenham yesterday evening

Boost for rare and threatened species with new conservation funding announced

A Chippenham man has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to beating up his partner regularly over an eight-month period

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault at a Maidstone nightclub

A major review into the veteran welfare services for veterans has been announced today by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Ministry of...

A high-visibility police operation will continue to deal robustly with antisocial behaviour in the run-up to and during the Easter holidays

Five bleed kits are being installed throughout the Bexley borough to aid in the saving of lives in the event of a serious injury

Pre-recorded evidence improves rape victims’ experience of court

£1.6 billion investment brought forward to speed up vital water infrastructure projects

Essex Police are looking for Ashley Brooks who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence in Wickford

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Rayleigh Amusements where hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a collision on the M25 near the Heathrow Airport junction

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More