A man is due in court charged in connection with a stabbing outside a church

A Man Was Hospitalised After A “serious Assault” In Sneinton

Officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed in Dale Street, Sneinton, shortly before 10.50am, on Sunday (9 April 2023).

A thorough investigation by the attending officers led them to arrest a man shortly afterwards.

The victim a man in his 40s, remains in the hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-altering.

Joseph Easom-Cooper, aged 20, of Dale Street, Sneinton, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 11 April 2023).

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the work of detectives and officers investigating this incident we have now charged a man.

“The victim remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-altering. We do believe that this was a self-contained incident and want to reiterate our earlier message that we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the public.”

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident as we continue to progress our investigation.”

