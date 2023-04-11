Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man is due in court charged in connection with a stabbing outside church

A man is due in court charged in connection with a stabbing outside church

by uknip247
A Man Was Hospitalised After A “serious Assault” In Sneinton

Officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed in Dale Street, Sneinton, shortly before 10.50am, on Sunday (9 April 2023).

A thorough investigation by the attending officers led them to arrest a man shortly afterwards.

The victim a man in his 40s, remains in the hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-altering.

Joseph Easom-Cooper, aged 20, of Dale Street, Sneinton, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 11 April 2023).

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the work of detectives and officers investigating this incident we have now charged a man.

“The victim remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-altering. We do believe that this was a self-contained incident and want to reiterate our earlier message that we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the public.”

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident as we continue to progress our investigation.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

New investment boosts UK’s digital connectivity

Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected:As yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK

Ian Wright opens the “Rocky & Wrighty Arena” funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation and EA SPORTS at his...

Smokers urged to swap cigarettes for vapes in world first scheme

UK SMEs secure funding to transform future of freight

Emergency Services called to London’s Tower Bridge following reports of a person in the water

First Picture of the 25-year-old died on Easter Sunday after being shot in Gleadless Valley

Murder investigation launched after Bank Holiday bloodbath in Chingford sees 17 year old stabbed to death

During an illegal Republican parade in Londonderry, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at police officers, targeted by a group of youths wearing...

Armed Police called to Northwood after a man reported with a knife

An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury near Sheppard Bush Green in West London

A tragic death of a child has been confirmed after emergency services were called to a park

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More