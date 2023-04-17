A man is due in court charged in connection with two walk-in burglaries and an attempted robbery of a teenager

Police launched investigations after cash was stolen from a flat in Upper Parliament Street, Nottingham city centre, on 12 April 2023, and a bank card was taken from a bar in Market Street on 15 February 2023. The card owner was informed it was used by someone after the incident.

Officers also carried out inquiries in relation to allegations a 17-year-old boy was threatened by a man who demanded money and his phone during an incident in Noel Street, Hyson Green, on 30 March 2023.

Police arrested a suspect yesterday (Sunday 16 April 2023) in connection with the incidents.

Victor Dumitru, aged 18, of Bridlington Street, Hyson Green, has been charged with two counts of burglary and further counts of fraud by false representation, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and failing to comply with a Section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 17 April 2023).

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all reports of burglary and robbery extremely seriously. These types of offences cause immense distress to victims which is why we continue to work hard every day to keep people safe.

“We continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of criminality, and we will always strive to seek justice for victims and put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”