Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 37 a British national based in Alicante, Spain, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 30 September charged with two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication (under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

Kearney was arrested at an address in Alicante by Spanish Police on 2 March 2022, under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) warrant which was obtained by the Counter Terrorism Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was extradited from Spain on Thursday, 8 September, and arrested by counter terrorism officers as he arrived back in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was charged that evening and first appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 9 September. He is remanded in custody.

The investigation relates to extreme right-wing terrorism.