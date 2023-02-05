A man is due to appear in court after a woman reported being dragged into a car and strangled

Police were alerted to a reported kidnapping in Carlton Road, Worksop, shortly after 4.40am, on Friday 3 February, after the victim flagged down a car reporting a man was attempting to kidnap and assault her.

Following quick time inquiries and a thorough investigation officers were led to a suspect who was arrested shortly after the incident took place.

The victim in her 40’s was left with cuts and grazes to her arms and legs but was not seriously injured.

Craig Grant, of Lancaster Gardens, Worksop, has been charged with threats to kill, kidnap, actual bodily harm, and strangulation.

The 45-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (6 February).

Detective Constable Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These are very serious offences, and our investigation remains ongoing but I am pleased we have now been able to bring a charge in this case.

“Officers from across the West Bridgford’s Criminal Investigation Department have been working extremely hard since Friday to understand exactly what happened and support the victim who thankfully was not seriously injured.”