by uknip247
A Man Is Due To Appear In Court After Being Charged In Connection With An Ongoing Investigation Into An Aggravated Burglary In Grays

We were called to an address in Ingleby Road shortly before 2am on Friday 21 April following reports of a group of men breaking into the home.

The residents were threatened with a weapon and assaulted. One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries which are not deemed to be life-threatening.

One man was subsequently arrested.

Mohammed Mansary, 25, of Alameda Place, London, E3, has been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a knife or bladed article, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He is due to appear in Southend Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 24 April.

