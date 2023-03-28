A man is due to appear in court after police pursued and stopped a suspected stolen car

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Officers on patrol in Bestwood spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Long Eaton area of Derbyshire, at around 11.15am on Monday (27 March).

Despite officers activating their blue light the vehicle failed to stop and continued through a residential area at speed.

A police pursuit ensued before the car collided with a bollard and another vehicle in Hucknall Road.

Officers then pursued a suspect on foot before he was detained. During a search, officers found suspected Class A drugs.

James Clark, aged 32, of Honiton Road, Beeston, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a Class A drug and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (28 March).

Detective Constable Kathryn Lucock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident but, as with all dangerous driving, the potential consequences could have been incredibly serious.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes motor vehicle crime extremely seriously and treats it as a key priority. We know the impact it can have on families and individuals.

“I am pleased a suspect has now been charged and is due to be placed before the courts as a result of our investigation.”

