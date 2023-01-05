A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of another man at an adult care facility in Newham

Rolando Torres-Pena, 21 previously of Carson Road E15, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 January.

Officers were called at around 3.45am on Tuesday, 3 January to an adult care facility on Glen Road, E13 to reports of a man injured.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended to discover a 34-year-old man with head injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday, 4 January gave cause of death of compression of the neck.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the venue on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody and later charged as above.

Both he and the deceased were residents at the facility.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD751/03Jan.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.