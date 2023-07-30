Weather where you are

A man is due to appear in front of magistrates following a lengthy investigation into multiple reports of non-recent sexual offences

After receiving reports of multiple people being sexually assaulted, dating as far back as the 1990s, a team of detectives launched a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Francis Marriott, aged 46, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, has now been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Marriott has been bailed with conditions and will next appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 25 August 2023.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Since receiving these reports we have carried out an incredibly detailed investigation and have now been able to charge a man in connection with the incidents.

“We treat all incidents of this nature with the utmost seriousness and our investigation is continuing.”

