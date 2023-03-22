A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of the murder of his boyfriend at a flat in Newcastle

Aaron Ray, 21, fatally stabbed student Jason Brockbanks while they were in Jason’s room at Mansion Tyne student accommodation on Howard Street on September 24 last year.

Callous and calculating Ray claimed that he had acted in self-defence after he was attacked by Jason, who was 24 and studying at Northumbria University. However, today a jury at Newcastle Crown Court saw through his lies and convicted him of murder following a seven-day trial.

Despite knowing Jason had suffered fatal wounds, Ray left him in his room and got a taxi back to his Sunderland home just minutes after carrying out the attack.

Jason’s body lay in the bedroom of his flat until his family reported him as missing after not hearing from him for several days. Staff from Northumbria University raised the alarm, with officers who then visited Jason’s room and discovered he had been stabbed.

Officers from Northumbria Police immediately launched a murder investigation and arrested Ray when CCTV footage showed him and Jason returning to Jason’s accommodation on the evening that he was stabbed.

Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, was charged with murder and denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial.

He is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday (March 23).

Following the conclusion of the trial, Jason’s family paid tribute to him.

In a statement they said: “We would like to thank the police for all their assistance and support throughout this matter and the prosecution barrister and their team.

“We would also like to thank the jury for making the correct decision.

“We would like to thank Jason’s friends and the Mansion Tyne staff for their support throughout the trial.

“We miss our beloved son dearly and we are thankful we have justice for Jason.”

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost I would like to pay tribute to Jason’s family for the strength and courage they have shown throughout the legal process.

“Their lives have been devastated by his death and we once again express our condolences to them.

“We sincerely hope that today’s conviction provides a degree of closure.”

DI Fowler added: “Aaron Ray showed no regard for Jason’s life and has deservedly been convicted of his murder.

“On the night he killed Jason, he disposed of the murder weapon and fled the scene, failing to notify the emergency services that Jason had been seriously injured. If he had raised the alarm and called 999, Jason could still be alive today.

“Jason had been enjoying living in the North East after moving to the region and had his whole life ahead of him.

“We thank the jury for seeing through his lies and providing justice for Jason’s family and friends.”