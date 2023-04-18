A man is facing a significant prison sentence after being found guilty of attempting to murder a man in Southend

The victim, a man in his 20s, had been walking with friends on the bridge between Station Road and Valkyrie Road in Westcliff shortly after midnight on 30 October 2021 when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

The man said something to the victim before stabbing him.

He then stabbed him again to the neck and body after the victim fell to the floor before running away towards Station Road.

One of the victim’s friends administered first aid before seeking help from nearby houses at which point the emergency services were called.

Our officers helped give first aid to the victim while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

He was then taken to hospital where he was treated for a collapsed lung and underwent life-saving surgery.

Through our extensive CCTV enquiries, officers from our Major Crime team were able to identify and track the defendant – 23 year-old Curtis Butler – to a block of flats in Grovesnor Road. Enquires with residents identified witnesses who were able to provide further evidence that Butler was responsible for the attack.

Butler, of Great Gregorie, Basildon, was arrested in April 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He denied the charge but, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, was convicted yesterday (Monday 17 April).

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court on 16 June.

Paul Butler, 22, of Royston Avenue, Southend had been charged with witness intimidation but was found not guilty.

“Brutal and unprovoked attack”

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Kev Hughes said:

“This was a brutal and unprovoked attack which left the victim fighting for his life.

“The reality is this assault could very easily have been fatal.

“Through our investigation we have been able to establish that this was a premediated attack and Curtis Butler had an intention of trying to kill the victim.

“He now faces a significant amount of time in prison for his actions.

“I want to praise the quick thinking and actions of the victim’s friends and the officers who were first on scene who administered lifesaving first aid before the paramedics arrived.”